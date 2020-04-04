Animal Ark holding cheetah kitten naming contest

Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary is asking for the community's help naming two of its cheetah kittens.

The cheetah cubs are all males, three brothers from the same litter. One of the cheetah cubs is already named, Jabari, which means “courageous” in Swahili.

The other two boys still need names. Due to the COVID-19 virus closing Animal Arks doors, the organization is holding a naming contest to name the two boys and raise money at the same time.

There are six names to choose from – they are all from Swahili.

- AMANI (peace)

- TAMBO (powerful)

- OBASI (in God’s honor)

- ZUBERI (strong)

- KANU (wildcat)

- SAKA (hunter)

Each vote costs $2 and you can vote as many times as you'd like.

You can vote by clicking here.

The contest ends on April 19.