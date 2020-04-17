Animal Ark asking community to name new cheetah kittens

Like many local non-profits across the country, Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary in Reno is feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Until further notice, its gates are closed to the public, but its getting creative to keep raising funds. Animal Ark is asking for the community's help to name its new cheetah kittens.

"Go to our website at animalark.org and there's a link out there and you can also find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and basically you tap in and can vote for one of six names," Bill Baker, the executive director, explained.

Each vote costs just $2 and you can vote as many times as you'd like. The contest ends on Sunday, April 19th.

There are six names to choose from that are all from Swahili. One of the cubs has already been named Jabari which means courageous. The other two male kittens still need names.

"Any dollar amount no matter how large or small helps us through this crisis," Baker said.

Beyond the contest he said the animal sanctuary is still going to need the community's help and is confident in its power to rally around local non-profits.

"We've been here for 40 years and I'm confident that we will be here for another 40 years," Baker said.

