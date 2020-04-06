An elephant at the San Antonio Zoo just turned 60

An elephant named 'Lucky' is celebrating her 60th birthday.

The San Antonio Zoo says 'Lucky' lives up to her name. She has lived a dozen years older than the species live in the wild.

The zoo celebrated by decorating Lucky's exhibit with signs and edible treats. Keepers even made a massive cake out of fruits and vegetables.

Lucky is an Asian elephant and they usually live for about 48 years in the wild.

The zoo says elephants live longer in captivity because they get special food and regular health checks.

