Amy Klobuchar to address democrats at Nevada convention

The Nevada State Democratic Party announced Tuesday that U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was chosen be the keynote speaker for the party’s state convention in June.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., gestures during a rally Feb. 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The State Convention is scheduled to be held remotely from June 11 through June 13.

Klobuchar unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination and endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden after dropping out. Klobuchar says Nevada is a critical state for Biden’s chances at winning the presidential election over President Donald Trump.

The State Party is offering a number of virtual events during the three-day convention to allow Democrats to connect remotely, including digital organizing training and a women’s leadership brunch.

