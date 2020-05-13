American Heart Association moving programs, fundraising online

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new normal and moving the 33rd Annual Heart & Stroke Ball and the 3rd Annual CycleNation to a virtual platform.

In its 33rd year, the Heart & Stroke Ball will be an entertaining and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage healthy living. The one-hour event on Thursday, June 4th at 5:30 p.m. will feature local survivors, celebrity chef Colin Smith and a special virtual auction. Join us as we salute the front-line workers, who are keeping our community safe and running during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, the Heart & Stroke Ball is open to the entire community for free! Learn more about the event here.

If you are looking for a way to get more physically active during these times, you’re invited to join our 3rd Annual CycleNation on Sunday, June 7th at 3 p.m. Instead of an in-studio stationary bike ride, participants will be able to move at home in the fun, one-hour virtual event with others from the Northern Nevada community. CycleNation is focused on our stroke survivors and educating the community on how to recognize the signs of stroke. Sign up today and you can be part of our fun Landmark Challenge and ride your way to special rewards before the June 7th event. To register, visit the Cycle Nation Website

The dollars raised from these two events will help fund lifesaving research, advocacy efforts (such as tobacco control and prevention), CPR training and public heart and brain health education.