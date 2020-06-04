American Century Championship to continue without fans

The American Century Championship is returning this year, but will have some big changes.

Like many other sporting events throughout the country, the AAC will go without spectators, but will return live on TV. Only the celebrities and essential tournament staff will be allowed on the course. All will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

The event will see many stars returning, including Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley, and two-time defending champion Tony Romo.

Officials decided to stick with the event's original date, July 8-12, as it coincides with COVID-19 lockdowns being lifted and fits the availability of many of the celebrities participating.

“Once our due diligence established that the tournament could be conducted safely, we were compelled to do everything possible to go forward in support of our friends in the Lake Tahoe resort community, who have hosted the event for 30 years,” stated American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas. “The American Century Championship remains a prominent brand-building event that provides a platform for us to tell a national television audience about how our firm is having a positive impact on society. Also, we’re excited to bring a live, competitive sporting event to TV viewers, something that has been deeply missed over the past few months.”

All prize money will be donated to COVID-19 relief and area non-profits.

