Amber Alert in Idaho for kidnapped teen

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday in Idaho for a 14-year-old girl kidnapped from southern Idaho. The girl and two men may be heading to Santa Rosa, Calif., north of San Francisco.

The Minidoka Sheriff's Office said Nayeli Miciela Ford was kidnapped from Rupert, Idaho, and is believed to be in danger.

They described her as having brown hair and was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Adidas shoes.

She may be in the company of C. Villanueva Galarza, 35, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar, 18, 6 feet, 6 inches, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen traveling in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu four-door with Idaho license 2M77260.

Anyone who has information on the location of Ford is asked to call 911 or Minidoka Sheriff's Office at 208-434-2320.

