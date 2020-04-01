Alternative housing options for homeless dealing with COVID-19

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, local leaders and health officials are also working to keep another vulnerable population safe and healthy: our area's homeless. Many Northern Nevadans are wondering what's being done to protect those living on the streets?

"Our goal is to reduce the number of individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 by rapidly housing individuals who cannot safely isolate," Nevada Senator Julie Ratti said.

Washoe County officials have created alternative housing options for our friends and neighbors who have or may soon have the Coronavirus.

General housing trailers are set up to hold 300 people who do not have a safe place to isolate.

Senator Ratti said, "Individual units which include a bed, bathroom and a shower."

Senator Ratti joined local leaders to discuss how rapidly the virus can spread among those without a home.

Another option is supportive housing, which includes three meals a day with a nurse and case manager onsite for people who need services to safely isolate.

Officials said the Reno Events Center will open with 375 beds for our area's homeless, keeping social distancing in mind.

"Beds are placed six feet apart with ample restrooms for hand-washing and clients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering," Senator Ratti added.

In addition to housing, portable restrooms with hand sanitizer as well as hand-washing stations will be temporarily set up around town once the weather warms up.

"We are expecting an upturn and so we are doing everything that we can to be prepared," Senator Ratti said.

The Washoe County Health District said these efforts would not be possible without support from our area heroes.

Senator Ratti added, "They continue to do the difficult work of making sure our community has access to critical services despite this emergency."

A team put together by the Washoe County Health and Human Services Agency will determine housing placements for those in need. A concrete timeline has yet to be released.

