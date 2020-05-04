Allegiant to hand out health and safety kits to passengers

Some airlines hand out free snacks. Allegiant Air is handing out free health and safety kits.

The airline announced Sunday it would start rolling out the kits for passengers this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic. They include a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable gloves, and cleaning wipes, and will be handed out to customers as they board their flights.

“Our 4,500 Allegiant team members across America are — as always — one hundred percent focused on making sure your travels are as safe and seamless as possible,” said Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon. “Whether you need to travel today, or are looking ahead to future vacations and long-overdue visits, we understand that your decision to travel is personal, and many factors are involved. And we know that a healthy environment is at the top of that list. It's personal, and it's critical — for you, and for our dedicated crew members who fly every day.”

Allegiant's move follows recent policy changes by other airlines.

Starting Monday, May 4, United, Delta, and JetBlue will require passengers wear masks while onboard.

According to an excerpt from JetBlue's blog:

...all customers must wear face coverings (including scarves, bandanas or other forms of face protection) during travel. This includes during check-in, boarding, in flight, and deplaning.

Frontier Airlines will require customers to wear masks while on board starting May 8.

And starting May 11, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines will also require customers to wear masks.

