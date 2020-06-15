Advertisement

'All In' event encourages young black men to learn, speak out

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM PDT
Close to 100 people gathered in City Plaza Sunday afternoon for the 'All In' event.

The gathering allowed speakers to stress the importance of educating black men while encouraging them to speak up and make a difference.

"Our men have been absent in this situation," said event co-organizer Tony Montgomery. "We wanted to intentionally call out black men. Not only black men, but black boys. Let's come together and just have some conversations."

Montgomery works in schools to empower kids in Northern Nevada. Coming together for the same cause is just the start of what he wants to build.

"Going forward (let's) get something started to where this is not an event that has to happen but it's just a continual thing, a continual process," he said.

Courtney Bell showed up to express his thoughts. He's been coming to events like 'All In' to get people to understand long term change comes through voting.

"(Continuing to show up to events like this) shows that there is a continued effort to make wrongs right," he said. "There is a continued effort to change policy and create solution."

Speeches, poems, and words of encouragement were all included in the 'All In' campaign. Bell hopes the continued dialogue resonates with young people.

"We need to step up and be men," he said. "Take responsibility, continue to work, continue to educate our kids, continue to educate our community, and continue to create positive change."

Older generations were also in attendance. Bishop Luther Du Pree came to 'All In' to show change doesn't happen overnight.

"Young black men need to see the older black men standing up for their rights as well as the rights for others. If the young black men who are coming on don't see us standing up then they have nothing to look forward to," he said of the reason why he showed up Sunday.

