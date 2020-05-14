Alford gives update on upcoming season

The Coronavirus pandemic is leaving college basketball programs across the country with more questions than answers.

"This thing hit obviously at a really bad time," Alford said of the virus. "This shall pass and we'll get back to doing what we need to be doing. But in the meantime (I'm telling my players) just be careful, be diligent on how you go about it, and what's being told to you on how to deal with it."

Coach Alford and his staff are dealing with the pandemic the best they can. All contact with players and recruits has been remotely. Alford said next week the team will get a workout schedule. But the clock is ticking, and with a team made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores every day that passes in this current state is time lost on skill development.

"The offseason is huge for us because that's when you can (coach) guys (skill)," Alford said. "I can't work with guys' shooting, or Coach Neal can't with ball handling or shooting or whatever we're working on in season."

Success in 2020-2021 could rely on one key component. Jalen Harris has his name in the NBA Draft but can still return for his senior season. It's unclear which way the star guard is leaning.

"If you stay in the draft I'm supporting you," Alford said of his advice to Harris. "I hope it works (for him). If you come back I'll support you. It's not my decision. That decision is definitely Jalen's decision and we'll just have to wait and see."

Whether or not Harris returns remains to be seen. Many just want to see the sport return. Either way the next installment of Wolf Pack basketball will be one to remember.

