Alcohol awareness month: recognizing alcohol abuse

After a long stressful day, you've probably turned to a cold beer for relief...especially now during this time of uncertainty.

Pam Hill is the program director for New Dawn Recovery Center.

"Right now, we are seeing a lot of increase in using because people are home and they can't get out of the house so they drink," explained Pam. "They feel trapped with family members or children who can't go to school."

That's when it starts. A beer or two might turn into 3 or more.

While alcohol dependence can take years to develop, the signs of alcohol abuse is easier to notice.

"Family members will see distancing, decrease in communication and interaction with family members," added Hill.

She said this also includes losing interest in activities, changes in behavior and feeling withdrawn emotionally, underestimating the amount you drink and its impact on your life and others...until you can't deny it anymore.

"They call here all the time," said Hill. "What do I do, how can you help me? We will do a consultation over the phone and by gathering their information, we can direct them to an agency to help in the community."

With a quick search at our fingertips, it's now easier to find agencies and connecting with someone without even leaving your home.

Hill said there is always help available if you need it..... even if you don't know what to do or where to go.

"Everyone's going to give you direction and telephone numbers," added Hill. "Here, we're going to determine if they need medical attention with alcohol. We ask that and then we tell them this is what you need to do."

