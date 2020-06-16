Advertisement

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the Cincinnati area on June 1. People have been taking to the streets in the wake of recent deaths. (Source: WXIX/Gray News)
A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the Cincinnati area on June 1. People have been taking to the streets in the wake of recent deaths. (Source: WXIX/Gray News) (GIM)
By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:11 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the U.N.'s top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent high-profile killings of blacks by American police.

The draft text, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

It calls for a commission of inquiry — the rights body's most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into "systemic racism" and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against "Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies" especially encounters that resulted in deaths.

Such work would be carried out "with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice," the text states.The proposed commission of inquiry would "examine the federal, state and local government responses to peaceful protests, including the alleged use of excessive force against protesters, bystanders and journalists."

The breadth of support for the measure, circulated by the Africa Group in the Human Rights Council, was not immediately clear. The U.S. mission in Geneva declined immediate comment.

One Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said European Union countries had received the text and were discussing it in their capitals.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 47-member body two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and of accepting members from some countries with autocratic governments that are serial rights violators.

On Monday, the council agreed unanimously to hold the urgent debate Wednesday afternoon on "racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests" in the wake of the George Floyd in the United States.

___

Follow all AP coverage of stories about racial injustice and police brutality at https://apnews.com/GeorgeFloyd.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 45 minutes ago
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

News

Driver killed in crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The accident happened on Sunday, June 7, 2020 on Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prosecutors have decided to file charges against the Atlanta Police Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks.

Latest News

News

Gov. Sisolak celebrates decision to pardon marijuana offenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Governor Steve Sisolak applauds the decision to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses in Nevada.

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

News

Woman caught on video yelling racial epithets at family in N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A video shows a woman yelling racial slurs at a family from Charlotte.

News

Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery dropping after 131 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging.