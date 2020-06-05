More charges against Reno riot suspects

The Washoe District Attorneys' Office has announced additional charges against three men in connection with the Reno riot on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Wesley Ellis Compton, 25, from Reno, Lionel Jimenez, 25, from Sparks, and Ekepati Niko Taua, 28, from Reno, all now face a charge of Destruction of Property (felony) having a value of $5000 or more.

The charges allege that all three men caused significant damage to Reno City Hall, specifically broken windows. The DA's office says each window has an estimated value of $14,000.

Taua is also charged with one count of Assault Upon an Officer (Gross Misdemeanor).

Compton faces an additional count of Theft of Property Having a Value of $650 or More (Felony) and one count of Destruction of Property Having a Value of $250 or More (Gross Misdemeanor). Those charges are connected to the alleged theft of a replica Reno Police badge that was taken from the Reno Police Department and broken into pieces.

A 17-year-old boy is also charged in connection with the case.

Detectives continue to examine evidence from the riot and may announce additional suspects and charges.

