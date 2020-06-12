Ackerman wins Democratic primary, to face Amodei

Democrat Patricia Ackerman has won a seven-candidate contest in a northern Nevada congressional district.

Results released Thursday show Ackerman defeated former Obama administration official Clint Koble, former journalist Ed Cohen, retired business owner Rick Shepherd, Reynaldo Hernandez, Ian Luetkehans and Steve Schiffman in Tuesday’s primary election.

Ackerman, a retired mountaineer and former actress, will face a steep challenge in November against Republican Mark Amodei.

Amodei since 2011 has held the 2nd Congressional District, where Republicans hold a strong voter registration advantage over Democrats.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)