Access to Healthcare Network helping now and in the future

Zach Clark loads groceries into an Access to Healthcare van for seniors in need.

Deliveries like this go out almost daily, as seniors in their program find themselves isolated, and scared to venture outside.

“You know they are barely scrapping by with just bread or whatever,” says Clark, the Transportation Coordinator Leader with Access to Healthcare. “No it is really nice to know that there are people out there who really need it, and we can help them,” he says.

The organization has been around since 2006.

Over that time they have helped more than 200,000 Nevadans, and not just seniors.

The non-profit interviews potential clients for the program, and determines a need.

They can find someone has slipped through the cracks and is in need of health insurance and a health care provider.

For those who qualify, the organization can help a person access Medicare or Medicaid assistance.

They can provide transportation to doctors' offices or to a pharmacy.

Housing could be the issue, or unpaid bills might be a problem.

Access to Healthcare knows in the weeks and months to come they will be called upon to help even more people.

But that will not stop them from addressing their current clients' needs right now.

“So the 5,000 seniors we currently engage with on a regular basis,” says Trevor Rice, Access to Healthcare Chief Operating Officer. “We have called everyone one of them, “Do you have any needs? Do you have any needs with utilities or housing? And if they do, making sure referring them to the appropriate agency to address those needs,” says Rice.

Access to Healthcare works throughout the state of Nevada. With a simple phone call or email, you can see if they can help you. You can call 877-385-2345 for more information.

