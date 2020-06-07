AG Aaron Ford urges continued crackdown on robocalls

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined over state attorneys general to ask the Federal Communications Commission for more help stopping illegal robocalls.

Ford and the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group want to do more to track illegal robocalls back to their sources.

Under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, the FCC picks a single association to manage robocall tracing. Calls can pass through many networks and companies, so the group is seeking greater cooperation between these telecommunications companies and the states.

“Robocalls affect everyone far and wide, and during the pandemic, these illegal calls have increased with fake offers for coronavirus testing and relief,” Ford said in a statement. “I’m proud to be working on several fronts to protect Nevadans from these annoying and illegal calls, and I’m encouraging the FCC to continue to work with my office and telecommunication companies to trace back these calls.”

The statement said traceback investigations are more urgent because of coronavirus-related robocall scams, including scams related to coronavirus relief checks, pitches for coronavirus test kits, health plans offering coronavirus testing, work-from-home offers preying on job-seekers and scams offering relief on utility bills, student loans, taxes or other debt.

Robocall working group members are these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

