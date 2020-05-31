"A sight to see" : Community bands together to clean up downtown after riots

"It was a sight to see." Mayor Hillary Schieve praised the efforts of the community Sunday afternoon to clean up downtown Reno following destructive riots Saturday night.

Community members and local officials banded together early Sunday, and were seen painting over graffiti, and boarding up buildings that had windows smashed in overnight.

"You want to see the real Reno, it's right there," said Governor Steve Sisolak at a noon press conference. "It's those folks painting the building, cleaning the curbs, picking up the trash, that's what Reno's about, that's what Nevada's about, that's what really matters."

The mayor assured the community that those who took part in the rioting and damaged city property Saturday would be prosecuted.

