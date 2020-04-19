A rare zonkey is born in Kenya

Is that a Zebra or a Donkey? Well, it's Zonkey!

Photo Courtesy: CNN

A zebra at the Chyulu Hills National Park in Kenya was spotted with tiny foal by a Zebra's side. It had stripes, but they weren't dark and barely covered her body.

When the staff at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust inspected the foal, they discovered it wasn't a zebra, but a Zonkey.

In a news release, the rescue group says a Zonkey is a highly unusual hybrid between a zebra and donkey.

"We're happy to report that mum and baby are thriving," said the rescue group in a news release. "Their new home is in an area that isn't plagued by heavy predation and thanks to the lush conditions, water and grass plentiful it is a good place to call home."

The animal organization says the zebra wandered out of the National park and became a honorary member of a local woman's cattle herd. The group says since zebra pregnancies last twelve months, so it's not difficult to connect the dots.

