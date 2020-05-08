A local business sells t-shirts to raise money for small businesses

A local screen printer shop is selling t-shirts to raise money for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitches Clothing Co. is helped with the designs, covering all costs, printing the t-shirts, and handling the order logistics.

Amber Solorzano with Stitches says $10 of every t-shirt sale will go back to each business to help offset some of the immediate costs of the businesses are struggling with.

While there are some loans and funding available for small businesses, independent contractors, and sole proprietors, Solorzano says many are struggling to make ends meet. As business owners are not currently eligible for unemployment and are relying on personal loans, savings, and furloughing employees to keep their doors open.

The first round of the campaign will feature 20 local businesses such as Holland Project, SUP, Coffee n’ Comics, Pitch Black Printing, Craft Wine and Beer, and State 36 Clothing. The last day to pre-order is May 10th.

