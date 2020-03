(CNN) - No roof and no windshield for the nearly $1 million Aston Martin Speedster.

An Aston Martin supercar costs $950,000 and has no roof or windshield. (Source: Aston Martin/CNN)

The automobile maker unveiled the car online Wednesday.

The V12 Speedster has a 700-horsepower and can go zero to 60 in less than four seconds, Aston Martin says.

Only 88 of the cars will be produced.

The Speedster is customizable. Aston Martin is taking orders now.

