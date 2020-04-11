93-year-old: The pandemic is what ales her

A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman has found a creative way to keep a stock of beer while doing her part to "flatten the curve."

KDKA-TV reports that Olive Veronesi posed in her window with a dry erase board that read "I need more beer" while holding a can of Coors Light.

The image has since been widely shared and has been seen by over a million people on the KDKA Facebook page.

The station reports that several people have reached out to help her get more of the household essential.

