Advertisement

9-year-old who became Reno Police Chief for a day passes away

(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 9, 2019 at 10:07 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A sad update to a story we brought you in January 2019. A Reno boy, who became Reno Police Chief for a day, has passed away.

Ben Anderson had been battling a terminal genetic disease called adrenoleukodystrophy.

The Reno Police Department on Monday shared the news that he had passed away.

We here at KOLO 8 News Now are saddened to hear of Ben’s passing and our hearts go out to his family and friends.

ORIGINAL STORY: Standing in front of the mayor at the Reno City Council meeting is something that would make many people nervous. But not Ben Anderson, even though he is only nine years old. His mother says he has always been a strong-willed boy with a lot of grit.

"He's always had determination to be able to do things well and that's carrying him through what's going on right now in his life," says Katie Anderson.

What's going on in Ben's life is something no child should ever have to go through. Ten months ago, Ben was diagnosed with a terminal genetic disease called adrenoleukodystrophy.

"It will be the cause of his death eventually but he is doing much better than doctors ever could have imagined," says his mom.

It's in part through the love and support of the community, Ben was able to become Reno Police Chief for a day on Wednesday. That's what brought him to the City Council meeting and in front of Mayor Hillary Schieve, where Reno Police Chief Jason Soto made the announcement he'd be taking over as chief and told Ben how he would be spending his day. Activities included making a traffic stop, locking up "bad guys" and even taking a donut break. Of course, Reno Police officers were playing the roles of the bad guys, but that didn't stop Ben from having a great time.

"It was pretty cool," he says.

And even with his limited law enforcement experience, he didn't shy away from offering advice to other officers.

"They got to be nice," he says. "They only have to be mean when it comes to bad guys."

"It was very special for all of us," says Chief Soto. "He is nonstop, just go-go-go, and his attitude and approach to life, his love for life and people around him, it's a lesson for all of us on how to approach every day."

Ben's mother agrees, saying he is not letting his diagnosis slow him down.

“He’s not giving in to what’s happening to him right now, he’s living a full life,” she says. “He;s living his life. It’s not the life we wanted him to have, but it’s the life that hes been given so we’re just doing our best to find all the silver linings that we can.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini reopens after northbound beams for bridge project placed

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The project to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge continues to move along.

KOLO Cares

Washoe County Sheriff reacts to Northern Nevada’s racial climate

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:07 PM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
Sheriff Darin Balaam addressed misconceptions during this tense but critical climate as the conversations about racial injustice continue in Northern Nevada.

KOLO Cares

Local pet evacuation kit receives accolades

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:13 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Pet evacuation kit, developed by two local women now in second year of retail.

News

Local arcade adapts to Coronavirus restrictions

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:59 PM PDT
|
By John Macaluso
Press Start goes family friendly amid Covid-19 bar restrictions.

Latest News

News

United Way Taking Applications for Grants

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:04 AM PDT
United Way Taking Applications for Grants

News

United Way offers grants of up to $5,000 to help non-profits

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:31 PM PDT
|
By Staff
This funding is for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of less than $1 million that focus on either education or human services.

News

Report highlights RPD’s past hiring actions allowed for majority white, male police force

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:59 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Reno City Council heard some recommendations on improving the operations with the Reno Police Department (RPD) like diversity from a report on Community Policing in Northern Nevada.

KOLO Cares

Volunteers & Financial Donations Needed at Dress for Success

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:54 PM PDT
|
By Tabnie Dozier
Just about every industry is feeling the devastating blows of covid 19, including our area nonprofits.

News

Council sends dog & cat sales ban to final vote

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:08 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
The Reno City Council has passed an ordinance that will ban the retail sales of dogs and cats within the city.

Education

How ‘before and after’ school programs are adjusting amidst the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:19 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
A look at ‘before and after school’ programs ahead of the school year