8 Things to Do: Science experiment edition

With kids home and out of school for the next few weeks, it's important to keep them entertained but also keep them learning. In this week's '8 Things to Do', we hunted down 8 easy science projects you can do with items in your home.

LAVA LAMP

Remember these? This is a quick, and fun take on this 1970's decor. All it takes is a clear bottle, water, oil food dye and alka-seltzer. For step-by-step instructions,

click here.

ALKA-SELTZER ROCKET

Shoot for the moon, or at least the backyard with this experiment. A plastic tube, alka-seltzer, cardboard and water make this experiment take off. For instructions,

click here.

HOW RAIN FALLS FROM A CLOUD

Have your kids ever asked where rain comes from? Show them with the colorful experiment made with a glass, shaving cream, water and food dye. Details

here.

PAINTING WITH BUBBLES

A little mess and a lot of fun. Paint, plastic straws, and bubbles make for a pretty unique paint project. The designs even make unique cards.

For instructions, click here.

TORNADO IN A GLASS

Build a tornado in a glass. Glitter creates an added effect to show the currents. For instructions, click here.

SKITTLES RAINBOW

You can taste the rainbow and see the rainbow with this experiment. Let the kids arrange skittles, or M&M's, in any order around a plate, pour water in the middle, and watch and the colors blend. instructions here.

BUTTERFLY COFFEE FILTERS

Spare coffee filters and markers transform into beautiful butterflies, and give kids an idea of what colors are mixed together to create new colors. To learn how, click here.

MELTING ICE

We all know salt melts ice, but this experiment helps budding Picasso's tap into their artistic side. Learn how to make these melting ice creations that have a stained glass effect here.

