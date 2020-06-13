78-year-old man critically injured after being hit by truck

A Jackpot, Nev., man remained in critical condition Saturday after being struck by tractor-trailer rig Wednesday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The accident happened at about 8:55 p.m. on U.S. 93 in Jackpot, which is in Elko County at the border with Idaho.

The NHP said a red 2019 Freightliner towing a trailer was going south through Jackpot approaching the intersection with Ace Drive. Stefan Molnar, 78, was walking from east to west across U.S. 93 at the Ace Drive intersection.

The truck driver did not notice Molnar until the trucker was close to the intersection, the NHP said. The driver steered to the right to avoid hitting Molnar but from the left front of the Freightliner hit Molnar.

The Freightliner driver, a 27-year-old man from Redlands, Calif., cooperated with the investigation.

The NHP said the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 775-752-3235 about case 200600582

.

