7 California counties get OK to reopen more quickly

Gov. Gavin Newsom has further eased the coronavirus choke-hold on California’s economy.

He announced Tuesday that car washes and pet groomers could resume services and business offices can reopen for people who can’t easily work from home.

Malls can begin offering the same curbside pickup allowed for other retailers. Newsom also followed through on his promise to allow some counties to reopen businesses more quickly if they have been minimally harmed by the pandemic.

Seven rural Northern California counties -- El Dorado, Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Amador and Shasta -- had their plans approved by the state. Among other things, the counties can open restaurants to diners.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

To read the full story, click here.