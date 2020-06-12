63 cited in Reno pedestrian traffic crack down

The Reno Police Department Traffic Division cracked down on drivers and pedestrians on Friday who were not exercising safety and gave out 63 citations and 23 warnings.

Ten officers and two sergeants conducted traffic stings in areas that had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related accidents. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

Police noted Nevada law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street and face traffic. Drivers must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles stopped for pedestrians.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant to pay for the operation.

