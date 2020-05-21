62 citations in Reno enforcement against drivers, pedestrians

Traffic enforcement targeting drivers and pedestrians Thursday brought 62 traffic citations and 58 warnings, the Reno Police Department said.

Two people were arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Police used nine officers and two sergeants and focused on areas where police saw the highest concentration of pedestrian-related traffic crashes.

Nevada law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic, police said. Drivers must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles stopped for pedestrians.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant that paid for the enforcement.

