6-year-old Tenn. boy with cystic fibrosis recovers from COVID-19

A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis announced in a viral video on his mother’s Facebook page that he beat COVID-19.

“Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts,” Joseph Bostain says in the video. “I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior, and I beat COVID-19.”

Joseph had tested positive for the virus.

His mother in previous Facebook post mentioned her son was quarantined in their home after having a fever and cough, and was then taken to the hospital.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020