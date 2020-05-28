Before reopening, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa tests employees for COVID-19

As casinos prepare to resume operations after over two months of unprecedented closures, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa tested its employees for the Coronavirus a week before their June 4th reopening.

"We want to do everything we can to keep people safe and healthy," said Heather Kinnear, Director of Human Resources for Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. "That's our team members and our guests."

The Atlantis testing its over 800 employees was made possible thanks to Northern Nevada Medical Center, which organized five stations across the casino's vast parking lot.

"It's not something they normally do," said Kinnear. "We have a great relationship with them and they agreed to do this for us."

While testing employees for the virus was not a requirement for casinos to reopen, the Atlantis felt it was necessary to provide comfort and safety. They'll have many protocols in place, including temperature checks at the door and monitored social distancing.

"This has always been a wonderful place for people to get away and be with their friends and family," said Kinnear. "We want to make sure we continue that environment in this new existence."

"I think it's a very good safety procedure on their part," said Julio Castaneda, an employee at the Atlantis' sportsbook. "I'm willing to do anything we need to do to get back to work."

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa reopens on June 4th at 10 a.m. Several restaurants will remain closed for the time-being, as will their spa.

