Wild Island, a 30-year local favorite, ready to safely resume the adventure

For over two months, the always popular Wild Island Adventure Park in Sparks has been deserted. But the fun is set to resume at the area staple, in business for over 30 years.

Governor Steve Sisolak's Phase 2 reopening plan for Nevada includes waterparks, bowling alleys and mini golf courses, all of which Wild Island features. The locally owned business says its taking every precaution to ensure a safe and fun experience as the public slowly returns to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to provide a safe place for folks to come," said Craig Buster, general manager of the Coconut Bowl. "Our family comes here. We'll make it safe enough for our families to come."

The large facility will be required to operate at 50 percent capacity. Employees will be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced across the property. Buster says they've already done over 550 hours of cleaning and will do so again before opening their doors.

"There's going to be different protocols for safety and health reasons to protect our staff and our guests at every attraction," said Buster. "Each one will be unique."

At the waterpark, management has been in contact with similar facilities across the world in an effort to gain as much knowledge as possible. Employees will be wearing masks and physical distancing will be enforced.

"There's a lot of associations we belong to opening parks over in Asia and Europe," said Scott Carothers, general manager of the Wild Island waterpark. "We're getting a lot of BETA testing from over there."

Carothers, a Wild Island employee since its opening year in 1989, is confident in the steps being taken to keep Northern Nevada safe on their property.

"The virus can not live in a chlorinated pool," said Carothers. "On top of that, we use UV filtration also, which is just above and beyond."

With the Governor's plan allowing Wild Island to reopen starting May 29th, Buster tells KOLO8 the Coconut Bowl could be ready by then, but Carothers says the waterpark will need at least another few days. They've asked the public to keep up with their social media pages, Facebook and Twitter.

"Generations have grown up here," said Carothers. "31 years we've been out here."

"We know this is part of summer for Northern Nevada."

Guests at Wild Island can look forward to some new improvements. At the waterpark, the wave pool will be completely revamped. The Coconut Bowl, which debuted a giant upgrade in December of 2018 including indoor go-karts and laser-tag, has also completed a two-year renovation of its miniature golf course.

