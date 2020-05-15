Magnitude-6.5 earthquake shakes Nevada

There are no reports of damage after a magnitude-6.5 earthquake hit Nevada early Friday morning. It his just after 4:00 a.m. and was centered in Esmeralda County between Tonopah and Mina near U.S. 95.

Cracks have been spotted along U.S. 95 in Esmeralda County following a magnitude-6.5 earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020.

More than a dozen aftershocks have been reported. The largest was a magnitude 5.4.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office reports cracks along U.S. 95.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office says they have not had any reports of damage, but deputies are out patrolling the area.

According to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, the earthquake happened along a fault zone known as the Walker Lane.

