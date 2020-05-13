Eye care practices open for regular appointments

Optometrists are now opening their doors for routinue checkups, with a vision of safety and patient priority...

Dr. Corom Eisley from Black Rock Vision Center and Dr. Terance Cochrane from Cochrane Family Eyecare reopened to the public this month.

"For the most part, we were able to take care of those essential patients," said Dr. Eisley. "Like patients who couldn't see without their glasses, we would take care of them first."

It's a slow reopening process, with major changes.

"We're doing a half flow of patients," explained Dr. Cochrane. "We're not seeing as many patients during the day to keep them separated and minimize time in the office."

So what can you expect at your next appointment?

For now the waiting room remains empty and you must wait in your car.

Dr. Eisley said staff will let you know when it's okay to come inside and it's important to wear a mask to all appointments.

While at Dr. Cochrane's office, they'll also take your temperature, ask you to wash your hands and then you're asked to fill out a questionnaire with COVID-19 symptoms.

Plexiglass is also installed in both offices, separating you from the staff to limit exposure.

Both doctors reassure patients they'll be wearing the proper PPE during visits and high touch areas are constantly disinfected.

That also includes frames which are sanitized each time after a patient tries them on.

Despite the major changes you'll see, they said it doesn't change the top level of care they provide for their patients.

"It's nice to see just a little bit at a time to see people's faces again," said Dr Eisley. "Hopefully one day without the masks over our faces."

For Dr. Cochrane, he said he was anxious to get back to work.

"I love my job, I'm really blessed," added Dr. Cochrane. "I was miserable being out for 6 weeks. it wasn't just a vacation for me. I love my patients and my staff."

