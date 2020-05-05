Moving on: Homeless evicted from city park

He told us to just call him "Gator" and when we happened upon him he was cooking breakfast burritos for his extended group of a dozen or so fellow homeless on the barbeque at Whitaker Park just northwest of downtown Reno.

An hour or two earlier the group had been notified by police they have until Wednesday to move on.

It's nothing new for these people, even for Gator who has been living on Reno's streets for barely a year.

"I've had to move 15 or more," he says. "It usually lasts five weeks, then they show up."

It's likely most of those moves were triggered by the city's Clean and Safe program which has seen homeless camps shut down and cleaned up, residents encouraged to access other resources.

That program was halted with the emergence of the virus. But the city says it's been flooded with concerns and complaints lately and has seen homeless encampments grow. The program will now resume.

This particular eviction, a spokesman says, was merely a matter of enforcing the city's parks regulations which prohibit overnight camping.

For those who've been living here at Whitaker Park, it's all the same.

So sometime between now and Wednesday morning, Gator and his dozen or so friends will be somewhere else. Moving on. It's happened before.

Where that will be is his and the others' secret, but he admits they've been thinking at least a move ahead. It's sure there will be objections there as well.

He says he understands that. Though those in his group seem to be keeping a relatively clean camp, he admits other homeless create problems for all.

He'll be taking with him a windfall of food dropped off by a woman who was cleaning out her cupboards.

"Half the town hates us. The other half drops off food, water, blankets, asks us if we're OK."

Eviction followed by donation. It says something about our divided attitude toward the homeless.

