Cargo traffic up amid pandemic

In the past weeks, there has been a decline in airline passenger traffic.

However, there's still a lot of traffic happening at Reno-Tahoe International Airport because almost half of that traffic is now cargo.

Brian Kulpin from the Reno-Tahoe Int. Airport says cargo right now is only down by 3.5%

"When you consider all the closed businesses in the Reno-Tahoe region you'd expect it to be like our passenger traffic 95% down," said Kulpin. " It's not. The reason it's still up like that is because of all the e-commerce that's being done."

With more consumer online sales and shipments, cargo operations is busier than ever.

FedEx, UPS and DHL are dropping off deliveries twice a day in the early morning and evening.

"Remember on your passenger aircraft when you're flying, you may have your luggage at the bottom of the aircraft and cargo on that plane as well," explained Kulpin. "So cargo is just a big part of what we're doing right now in the pandemic."

Kulpin said cargo operations may very well be more essential now than ever before.

What's flying in now is not just e-commerce, but essential life saving items.

"It's gloves, it's masks, it's PPE for our hospitals to wear," added Kulpin. It's the masks we're wearing out in public along with food supplies and medicine. It's so vital they're able to do this job and we have the airport for them to operate from."

