Lab workers and COVID-19: unsung heroes behind closed doors

It's Medical Laboratory Appreciation week and we take a look at unsung heroes behind closed doors.

At Saint Mary's Regional Center, that starts at their medical lab where all tissue samples go for examination.

Lab medical director Dr. Michael Powell is the pair of eyes on the other side of the microscope.

"We are doing the best we can to take care of patients, particularly in this time of crisis," said Dr. Powell. "Not to mention just testing for the germs that people get as they go through the community or hospital and that includes bacteria, viruses like COVID-19."

The lab is staffed 24/7, 3 shifts a day, 7 days a week. This means nonstop work serving our community.

"Our staff is going into rooms for COVID patients or those that might have this virus," explained Dr. Powell. "Having to put on the maximum PPE that they need for patients to get lab samples drawn and that includes not only testing for COVID-19 and that includes everything else going on with them."

COVID-19 is adding to the challenges they face...they're seeing an uptick in microbiology testing due to patients on ventilators.

"Anytime a patient is on a ventilator we worry they might catch something besides a virus,"added Dr. Powell. "Like bacteria or pneumonia, so we do a lot of testing to monitor those folks."

What's the next step? Saint Mary's is preparing for antibody testing down the road to determine infection rates and possible immunity.

"That would be a simple blood test," said Dr. Powell. "Rather than a swab up your nose or throat to see if you have antibodies if you were previously exposed to the virus."

Their hard work doesn't go unnoticed.

This year, April 19th to the 25th is celebrating the work they do everyday.

"It's a great time to think about being a laboratorian," added Dr. Powell. "To thank one and to celebrate being a laboratorian."

To all doctors, nurses, lab professionals and other healthcare workers, we thank you.

