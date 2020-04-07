Report: Outbreak triggers drop in climate-changing emissions

President Donald Trump will preside over one of America's sharpest drops in climate-changing emissions despite mocking the idea of climate change himself. A new Energy Information Administration report projects Americans will burn off 7.5% less climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions this year. That's as the coronavirus hacks away at the U.S. economy and disrupts travel and business. Americans recorded almost as big a drop in emissions after the 2008 recession. Climate scientists say climate-damaging fossil fuel use typically picks up when economies rebound.