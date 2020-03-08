Cruz staying at home after exposure to man with coronavirus

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz says he will remain at his home in Texas after learning that he shook hands and chatted briefly with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement Sunday night, Cruz says he met the man 10 days ago at a political conference in suburban Washington.

The Texas Republican says he's not experiencing any symptoms and feels fine and has been advised by medical authorities that the odds of transmission are extremely low.

Yet, Cruz says, out of an abundance of caution he will remain at home in Texas for another few days until a full 14 days have passed since the interaction.

