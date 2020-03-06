Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is naming Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff. He replaces Mick Mulvaney, who been acting in the role for more than a year. Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. The long-rumored move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.