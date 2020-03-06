Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has named Meadows as his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Updated: Fri 5:30 PM, Mar 06, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is naming Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff. He replaces Mick Mulvaney, who been acting in the role for more than a year. Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. The long-rumored move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

 