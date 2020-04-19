41 cited in crackdown on Reno street racing; 7 DUI arrests

A crackdown on street racing the last two weekends netted 41 speed-related citations, one misdemeanor arrest for exhibition of speed and seven arrests for driving under the influence, the Reno Police Department said Sunday.

The crackdown was a result of citizen complaints about street races in Reno during late evening weekend hours.

“The Reno Police Department would like to remind you that illegal street racing is extremely dangerous and local law enforcement will not tolerate this type of behavior,” police said in a statement.

Nevada Office of Traffic Safety partially funded the crackdown.

