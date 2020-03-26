4 arrested as Reno gangs exchange shots; one still sought

The Reno Police Department said four people have been arrested in a shooting Feb. 22 at Miguel Ribera Park in the 3800 block of Neil Road.

One suspect is outstanding. Police asked for the public’s help finding Antonio “Trouble” Loredo, 18. Police described Loredo as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Loredo is known to be armed anyone who sees him should report it immediately to police.

Police said Loredo is a suspect in challenging to fight with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, discharge a firearm from a vehicle, discharge a firearm into a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon

About 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 22 two gangs began shooting at each other in the Neil Road area. More than 16 shots were fired. Three people were hit by gunfire. All three were hospitalized and none of the injuries were life-threatening and they have since been released from the hospital.

The Regional Gang Unit investigated. They arrested two juveniles as well as Adrian Matthew Leyva, 18, and Kelvin Torres, 21. All four were charged with challenging to fight with a deadly weapon. Leyva was additionally charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily injury.

Anyone with information on or Loredo’s location is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

