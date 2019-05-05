Reno man sentenced to life in prison for killing homeless woman

UPDATE DEC. 14 Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks announced a life in prison sentence for a reno man, nearly a year after the defendant was found guilty.

Jessie Bailey, 27, was convicted on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in December 2019.

Under the sentenced handed down in late November 2020, Bailey must serve a minimum of 10 years out of his life sentence before he is eligible for parole. Bailey was also sentenced to an additional 20 years for a deadly weapon enhancement.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Reno man faces life in prison after being convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of a homeless woman earlier this year.

25-year-old Jessie Bailey was found guilty in District Court following a two-week murder trial in December 2019.

The investigation began on May 5, 2019 when the body of 47-year-old Andrea Faulkner was found at 3rd and Vine Streets. Police say she had been shot in the head.

Further investigation led authorities to identify Bailey as the suspect. The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Bailey was seen on surveillance video walking to and from the scene of the murder.

After serving a search warrant, detectives found a .22 caliber handgun and clothing consistent with that seen in the video footage, at Bailey's home. Ballistics testing later matched a spent casing found at the scene with the weapon found at Bailey's home.

At trial, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kossow and Deputy District Attorney Adam Cate argued that while the murder itself was not captured on video surveillance and that there did not appear to be any connection between Bailey and Faulkner, the video surveillance of Bailey leaving the scene along with the shell casing fired from Bailey’s gun, proved he was the murderer.

Bailey will be sentenced on February 5, 2020 and faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years. Bailey also faces up to an additional 20 year sentence for a deadly weapon enhancement to the crime.

