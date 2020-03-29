3rd NYPD member dies of COVID-19 after hundreds of officers test positive

The New York Police Department is mourning after it lost another member to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Detective Cedric Dixon died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

A civilian in the 49th precinct also lost her battle with coronavirus Friday. And a long-time NYPD custodian also died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Police Commissioner says the losses are deeply felt.

"We have lost three members of our families in a little over 48 hours,” said Shea. “As I stand here I cannot begin to describe what we are feeling. What the families of these three heroes are feeling. We are hurting. We are crying and we continue to fight."

At least 442 NYPD uniformed officers and 70 civilians have tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday, more than 4,100 New York police employees were out sick. That accounts for about eleven percent of the force.

Due to the nature of the virus, that number is expected to grow.

