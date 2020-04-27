3D printers fulfilling a medical need at the Carson City Library

Medical materials needed to fight COVID-19 in our area are in short supply. These days hospitals, laboratories and other facilities are turning to 3D printers.

In some cases, the 3D printers are making tubes for respirators desperately needed by a local hospital.

They aren't in some fancy state of the art facility. They are here at the Carson City Library.

"You know I've heard 3D printers described as Santa Claus machines," says Tod Colegrove with the library. "And i don't know if that is a good description. But what they mean by that is, you ask it for things and it can produce them."

Colegrove says libraries and their staff throughout the region are stepping in and helping to fill a medical need--whatever that may be at the moment.

The 3D printers have been used to make personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical and other personnel. The equipment is crucial to safety and as Colegrove says, would not be possible without the library.

"That is exactly right. Your public library at work. Wow, what a treat, you understand exactly the role of libraries. It is what they do. They morph to meet that need. Nothing makes a library happier than being of service."

Recently, the state asked Colegrove if he and his staff could help make swabs to collect nasal secretions for COVID-19 testing. Here, they are being made by the printers. It's a multilevel process.

We showed the end result last week as personnel was packing the swabs as part of a test kit soon to be used throughout the state at testing sites. Colegrove says once approved, thousands of the swabs could be made in one week.

If all goes as planned, the Carson City Library as well as the Innevation Center and the University of Nevada, Reno Medical School hope to come up with enough 3D swabs. It could be more than the state lab could handle.

