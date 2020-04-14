$30.9 million stimulus to Reno-Tahoe Int. Airport

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration will award $231,488,014 in airport aid to 30 airports in Nevada to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration's newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenues resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capitol expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Below is a list of the funds going to all airports in Nevada:

NV Alamo Alamo Landing Field L92 $20,000

NV Austin Austin TMT $20,000

NV Battle Mountain Battle Mountain BAM $20,000

NV Beatty Beatty BTY $20,000

NV Boulder City Boulder City Municipal BVU $2,695,912

NV Carson City Carson CXP $69,000

NV Elko Elko Regional EKO $1,356,902

NV Ely Ely /Yelland Field/ ELY $20,000

NV Eureka Eureka 05U $20,000

NV Fallon Fallon Municipal FLX $30,000

NV Gabbs Gabbs GAB $20,000

NV Hawthorne Hawthorne Industrial HTH $20,000

NV Jackpot Jackpot/Hayden Field 06U $20,000

NV Jean Jean 0L7 $30,000

NV Las Vegas Henderson Executive HND $157,000

NV Las Vegas McCarran International LAS $195,485,334

NV Las Vegas North Las Vegas VGT $157,000

NV Lovelock Derby Field LOL $20,000

NV Mesquite Mesquite 67L $30,000

NV Minden Minden-Tahoe MEV $69,000

NV Overton Perkins Field U08 $20,000

NV Owyhee Owyhee 10U $20,000

NV Panaca Lincoln County 1L1 $20,000

NV Reno Reno/Stead RTS $30,000

NV Reno Reno/Tahoe International RNO $30,957,866

NV Silver Springs Silver Springs SPZ $20,000

NV Tonopah Tonopah TPH $20,000

NV Wells Wells Municipal/Harriet Field LWL $20,000

NV Winnemucca Winnemucca Municipal WMC $30,000

NV Yerington Yerington Municipal O43 $30,000

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020