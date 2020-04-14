$30.9 million stimulus to Reno-Tahoe Int. Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration will award $231,488,014 in airport aid to 30 airports in Nevada to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration's newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenues resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capitol expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Below is a list of the funds going to all airports in Nevada:
NV Alamo Alamo Landing Field L92 $20,000
NV Austin Austin TMT $20,000
NV Battle Mountain Battle Mountain BAM $20,000
NV Beatty Beatty BTY $20,000
NV Boulder City Boulder City Municipal BVU $2,695,912
NV Carson City Carson CXP $69,000
NV Elko Elko Regional EKO $1,356,902
NV Ely Ely /Yelland Field/ ELY $20,000
NV Eureka Eureka 05U $20,000
NV Fallon Fallon Municipal FLX $30,000
NV Gabbs Gabbs GAB $20,000
NV Hawthorne Hawthorne Industrial HTH $20,000
NV Jackpot Jackpot/Hayden Field 06U $20,000
NV Jean Jean 0L7 $30,000
NV Las Vegas Henderson Executive HND $157,000
NV Las Vegas McCarran International LAS $195,485,334
NV Las Vegas North Las Vegas VGT $157,000
NV Lovelock Derby Field LOL $20,000
NV Mesquite Mesquite 67L $30,000
NV Minden Minden-Tahoe MEV $69,000
NV Overton Perkins Field U08 $20,000
NV Owyhee Owyhee 10U $20,000
NV Panaca Lincoln County 1L1 $20,000
NV Reno Reno/Stead RTS $30,000
NV Reno Reno/Tahoe International RNO $30,957,866
NV Silver Springs Silver Springs SPZ $20,000
NV Tonopah Tonopah TPH $20,000
NV Wells Wells Municipal/Harriet Field LWL $20,000
NV Winnemucca Winnemucca Municipal WMC $30,000
NV Yerington Yerington Municipal O43 $30,000
Copyright KOLO-TV 2020