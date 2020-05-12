3-year-old girl rescued from capsized boat on Lake Mead

A 3-year-old girl was rescued from Lake Mead after getting trapped under a capsized boat.

Game wardens with the Nevada Department of Wildlife responded to reports of an overturned boat Sunday night, May 9, 2020.

Officials said more than a dozen members of a church group were thrown from their boat in strong winds and rough waters during a Mother's Day boat trip.

The boat was found in Swallow Bay on the northwestern side of Lake Mead around 7:25 p.m.

The first game wardens on scene started pulling the people out of the water. One of them reported a three-year-old girl was missing and believed to be stuck under the boat.

Several game wardens and rangers with the National Park Service held the bow of the vessel above water while game warden Sean Flynn swam under the boat to find the girl. She was found in an air bubble near the stern of the vessel along the centerline, and pulled to safety.

“As I made my way down the centerline of the boat, I was expecting the worst," said Flynn. "I brought the flashlight under the water to illuminate the rear section and I saw her arm and immediately grabbed it. She moved when I grabbed her arm and I was able to light up her face. I immediately felt a rush and yelled out to the rest of the team."

The girl was not injured, and no one else required medical attention.

Officials said NDOW and NPS responded to more than 80 incidents on Lake Mead on Mother's Day, including two capsized boats.

