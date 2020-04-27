2nd US Navy warship hit by COVID-19 outbreak

A second Navy warship has been hit by an outbreak of coronavirus while at sea.

Photo Courtesy: CNN

There are now nearly 50 coronavirus cases aboard the USS Kidd among the crew of 330. The first case, a sailor, was taken off the destroyer by medevac when he showed COVID-19 symptoms.

The Kidd was on patrol for narcotics smugglers in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

It will be returning back to port in San Diego in coming days for a good cleaning before heading out again.

The Navy says a total of 26 U.S. Navy ships have reported COVID-19 cases.