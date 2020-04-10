271,533 NV unemployment claims in 2020

More than 271,000 claims for unemployment benefits have been filed so far this year in Nevada. This is more than the State processed in 2018 and 2019 combined.

We first talked with Catherine Simi about two weeks ago on March 26. At that time she said filing for unemployment benefits was "a nightmare".

Now, she says she's satisfied because the first unemployment benefit direct deposit into her bank account was made Wednesday on April 8.

"What was your reaction when you finally got that payment?" asked KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders. This happened so quickly and to so many people and you really are taken back and apprehensive scared," Simi responded.

The problem she initially faced was an unprepared Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, or DETR, hit with a huge number of unemployment benefit applications.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says DETR is hiring and training more workers to help more people get unemployment benefits in a more timely manner.

"What do you think of governor Sisolak's performance in light of what he's facing right now?" Bond asked.

"I think he has done a fantastic job in bringing Nevada together. Nevada strong right? And yes I think he's doing a great job and really think the people of DETR are doing a great job and doing the best they can," Simi responded.

"What advice do you have for our viewers who are struggling to get

unemployment these benefits?" Bond asked.

"I would encourage them to keep trying. That's really all you can do," Simi said.

You can take steps to more quickly get help.

First, file online if possible and during off hours including late at night or early in the morning. You can do that by clicking on the link on the right side of this web report.

Second, avoid applying for unemployment benefits over the phone.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020