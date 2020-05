The Nevada Athletics department has announced that the 52nd annual Governor's Dinner has been canceled.

"We can't wait for the Governor's Dinner to return, bigger and better than ever, in 2021," said Athletics Director, Doug Knuth.

The dinner, which was set for Thursday, July 9 at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City, has been held for the past 51 years since the inaugural dinner in 1969.

