2020 Aviation Roundup Air Show canceled until 2022

The Minden Tahoe Airport has announced that the Aviation Roundup Air Show will be canceled until 2022.

Officials with the Minden Tahoe Airport say that a show of this significance is not possible without the support of their sponsors and volunteers. As sponsors have lost revenue and volunteers are facing unemployment or loss of income, they wanted to respect the economic hardships and didn't feel right asking more of them.

As a result of the unusual circumstances and the unknown future impacts of the pandemic, the 2020 Aviation Roundup Air Show will be canceled.

The Aviation Roundup Management team says they plan to resume in 2022.

They say they're looking forward to coming back and wish the best for all the sponsors, volunteers, and attendees in the meantime.

